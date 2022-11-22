Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," the coach said.

Smith's comments struck a different tone than the previous week when he was asked about making a change at quarterback. "Made some decisions on how we're going to go forward. Like all changes, anything that we do from week to week, we've got to talk to the players before we talk to you," Smith added. Mills had just 22 passing yards and a pick-six in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Commanders, one week after he had just 35 yards in the first half against the Giants. It's been two years since Allen started a game in the NFL, but the Texans need to shake up an offense that ranks last in yards per game and 30th in points per game.