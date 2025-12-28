Collins recorded three receptions on four targets for 57 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers.

The Texans accounted for most of their offensive production on two deep touchdown passes on their first two possessions, and Collins wasn't on the receiving end of either. He was one of five Houston pass catchers to earn at least four targets, as C.J. Stroud distributed targets evenly to his skill-position players. The end result was that Collins turned in a modest 57 yards, his second consecutive game with under 60 receiving yards.