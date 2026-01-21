Houston general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he expects Dell (knee) to be available for offseason activities, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Caserio acknowledged the team will have a better idea about Dell when he gets on a field during OTAs. The GM's comments echo those of head coach DeMeco Ryans, who told Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Dell pushed hard to return toward the end of the 2025 season. The coach added that he's looking forward to the wide receiver being back out on the field in 2026. Dell's return should bolster an offense that was often out of sync in 2025. Dell and quarterback C.J. Stroud have formed a working bond since both were drafted in 2023, and when the former was healthy, that bond was evident by the chemistry the two had on the field. Dell has 98 receptions on 156 targets for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns over 25 regular-season contests.