Quitoriano (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional-round clash against Kansas City.
Quitoriano has been on injured reserve since Nov. 28, but he was able to practice all week and has put himself in a position to be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's playoff game. Quitoriano didn't register a target across seven regular-season games, and if he was cleared to play he would serve as a run-blocking tight end behind starter Dalton Schultz.
