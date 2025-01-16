Quitoriano (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional-round clash against Kansas City.

Quitoriano has been on injured reserve since Nov. 28, but he was able to practice all week and has put himself in a position to be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's playoff game. Quitoriano didn't register a target across seven regular-season games, and if he was cleared to play he would serve as a run-blocking tight end behind starter Dalton Schultz.