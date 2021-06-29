Brown (knee) didn't participate in OTAs or June minicamp, but he said it won't be long before he's back on the practice field, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown had surgery on both knees in January and has thus far mostly been limited to rehab work and cardio. It sounds like he could be ready for training camp, where he'll team up with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and recent addition Julio Jones in a star-studded Tennessee offense. With WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith both departing this offseason, the Titans presumably expect Brown and Jones to handle a huge share of the targets and receiving production.