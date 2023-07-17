Landry (knee) didn't participate in spring practices but has been around the team facility rehabbing, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 27-year-old pass rusher suffered an ACL tear Sept. 1 last year, shortly before the start of the regular season. Landry still projects as a starting outside linebacker for the Titans and could return to practice at some point during training camp. He's recorded 31 sacks and 66 QB hits in 64 regular-season games since the Titans took him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, peaking in 2021 with career highs of 75 tackles and 12 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl.