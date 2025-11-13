Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (hamstring) didn't participate in Tennessee's practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Simmons continues to deal with the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the team's last two outings. If the 28-year-old ends up being unable to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, C.J. Ravenell should once again see an expanded role.
