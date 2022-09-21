Willis completed one of four passes for six yards to go along with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. He added four rushes for 16 yards.

Willis played the final 19 minutes of the game, entering in relief of Ryan Tannehill in the midst of the blowout loss. He struggled with his accuracy as a passer -- his lone completion went to Austin Hooper -- and also lost a fumble. On the other hand, he did show his potential as a rusher, one of the factors that made him an intriguing prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite Ryan Tannehill's early struggles, Willis will almost certainly remain the backup for the majority -- if not the entirety -- of the campaign.