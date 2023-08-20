Willis completed 10 of 17 passes for 85 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 24-16 preseason win over the Vikings. He added 11 rushes for 91 yards.

Willis was the only Titans quarterback to take the field, and he got a lot of valuable reps in the process. His results were inconsistent as he missed a couple open receivers and also threw a pick, though he also showed more poise in the pocket and delivered a number of accurate passes down the field. Willis also showcased his rushing ability, providing multiple paths to big plays. He is battling Will Levis (lower body) for the backup quarterback job and has taken a step forward as he heads into his second professional season.