Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Pollard won't practice Wednesday due to unspecified soreness, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tyjae Spears is also dealing with soreness and will sit out Wednesday's session, but Saleh didn't provide any further specifics about either running back's injury. Pollard has served as Option 1A out of the Tennessee backfield through the team's first two games, producing a 21-99-0 rushing line while seeing limited involvement in the passing game (two catches for zero yards on three targets).