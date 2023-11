Burks exited Thursday's game against the Steelers after taking a hard fall and suffering an apparent head injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Burks was targeted on a deep pass late in the fourth quarter and hit his head on the ground. He was quickly evaluated by medical staff before being put on a backboard and carted off the field. In positive news, Burks has movement in all of his extremities.