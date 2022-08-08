Burks and fellow rookie Kyle Philips are listed behind Robert Woods (knee) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the Titans' initial unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

That said, it's not uncommon for teams to list first-year players conservatively on preseason depth charts, but it is a reminder that Burks -- the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- will have to earn his projected early-season role opposite Woods. Wyatt notes that Burks "has been quieter in recent practices," but the Arkansas product still has time to pick up the pace this summer, and, if so, he'll have a chance to justify his ADP, which currently is much higher than either Westbrook-Ikhine or Philips.