Titans receiver coach Rob Moore believes that Burks -- who dealt with asthma and conditioning issues this offseason -- will be ready to go when training camp practices begin July 27, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Though Burks' on-field work with the Titans since being selected 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft has been limited, Davenport notes that the team did put the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder to work in the classroom in order to help him get the installation process down in anticipation of training camp. While it remains to be seen if Burks will practice fully from the get-go, if he can get up to speed with the playbook as the summer progresses and is able to move past his asthma/conditioning issues, the Arkansas product figures to be counted on heavily as a rookie, while working opposite veteran wideout Robert Woods, who's bouncing back from a knee injury. Targets are up for grabs this coming season, given that Tennessee traded last year's top pass catcher A.J. Brown -- who Burks has been compared to as a player -- to the Eagles during the draft.