Burks remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks missed this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and given that he's still in concussion protocol, the wideout's status for this weekend's game against the Chargers is unclear at this stage. If Burks doesn't gain clearance to play ahead of Week 15 action, Racey McMath, Chris Conley and possibly C.J. Board (ribs) would be in line to see added WR snaps for the Titans behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.