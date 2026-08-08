Titans' Tyjae Spears: Exits practice early Friday

Spears is dealing with some soreness and irritation, causing him to depart practice early Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

There's no indication Spears is dealing with anything serious, but he may be held out of practice until his current soreness subsides. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 RB this season, and the could be more of a "1B" to starter Tony Pollard than a pure backup. Spears has 1,048 regular-season rushing yards and 873 receiving yards through three NFL campaigns, so he has the potential to make an impact in fantasy as a dual-threat asset.