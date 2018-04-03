Tyvon Branch: Still not signed
Branch (knee) remains unsigned, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.
Branch piled up 69 tackles in nine games for the Cardinals last season before his injury issues re-surfaced in November in the form of a torn ACL. An above-average starter when healthy, the 31-year-old safety has played double-digit games just once in the past five seasons. Despite owning a career average of 5.8 tackles per game, he may have a tough time attracting interest on the open market, as there's no assurance he'll be ready by Week 1.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...