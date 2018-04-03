Branch (knee) remains unsigned, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Branch piled up 69 tackles in nine games for the Cardinals last season before his injury issues re-surfaced in November in the form of a torn ACL. An above-average starter when healthy, the 31-year-old safety has played double-digit games just once in the past five seasons. Despite owning a career average of 5.8 tackles per game, he may have a tough time attracting interest on the open market, as there's no assurance he'll be ready by Week 1.