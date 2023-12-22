Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After missing the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals last weekend and then sitting out the team's first two practices of Week 16, Mattison returned to practice Friday. The running back appears to have demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a right knee sprain to at least put himself in consideration to play Sunday, but final word on his status won't arrive until Minnesota releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Mattison gets clearance to play, he'll likely be filling a supporting role behind Ty Chandler, who broke out for 23 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 25 yards while serving as Minnesota's lead back last week. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted earlier this week that Chandler could remain in a featured role moving forward on the heels of his big game, especially after Mattison had lost two fumbles and was limited to 3.9 yards per carry and no touchdowns on 168 totes through his first 13 appearances of the season.