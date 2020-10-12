Mattison took over for an injured Dalvin Cook (groin) in the second half of Sunday's loss to Seattle, receiving 20 carries for 112 yards while adding three receptions for 24 yards.

Cook was briefly forced out of the contest in the third quarter with a groin injury, but he was only able to return for one more carry before leaving the game for good. That opened the door for Mattison to take over as lead back, and the 22-year-old was up to the task. Mattison was able to do his best Cook impersonation by ripping off chunk after chunk against the Seahawks' stout front seven. He even resembles Cook a bit in terms of stature and appearance, so you may not have even noticed the change if you were due for a visit with the optometrist. Cook will have an MRI done Monday, so we should get more information on whether Mattison will become a prize off the waiver wire in a potential start against Atlanta on Sunday.