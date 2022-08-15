Mattison started Sunday's preseason tilt against the Raiders in place of Dalvin Cook (hand/rest), finishing with three carries for eight yards and no targets in the passing game.

Cook's hand injury isn't expected to jeopardize his Week 1 status, so fantasy managers do not need to read too much into Mattison starting this contest. The fourth-year back has proven to be a reliable fantasy asset when asked to fill in for the oft-injured Cook in the past, but Mattison's role nearly vanishes when the Vikings' star is at full strength. For leagues that have drafted already, Mattison could be worth holding onto until we see Cook officially enter one of Minnesota's remaining two preseason games.