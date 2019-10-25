Mattison rushed 13 times for 61 yards and brought in both of his targets for three yards in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday.

With the Vikings largely in control of the contest and focusing on the run game in the second half, Mattison saw his second-largest workload of the season on the ground. The rookie has eclipsed 60 rushing yards in two of his last three games, and although his week-to-week opportunities are far from consistent, Mattison has a good chance of seeing a solid amount of carries in any game where Minnesota has a secure second-half lead, given head coach Mike Zimmer's preference for the ground attack. Mattison will look to put together another strong effort in a Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs a week from Sunday.