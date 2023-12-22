Mattison (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's his first participation of any kind since spraining an ankle during a 3-0 win over the Raiders in Week 14. Ty Chandler then took 81 percent of Minnesota's snaps on offense en route to 157 total yards in an overtime loss to the Bengals in Week 15, so he may remain the lead back even if Mattison is active for Sunday's game against Detroit.