Dantzler (illness) is questionable for Saturdays game against the Colts, but head coach Kevin O'Connell feels good about his chances to play, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dantzler returned from IR due to an ankle injury to play Week 14 against the Lions, but now an illness will leave his status for Week 15 in question. Although, it appears he is more likely to play than not. If he were unable to recover in time and be forced to miss Saturday's game against Indianapolis, Chandon Sullivan and Duke Shelley would likely earn extra opportunities.