Wentz could start Sunday's game against the Bengals with the status of J.J. McCarthy (ankle) uncertain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't yet ruled out McCarthy, but he said Monday that the second-year quarterback's status for Week 3 is unclear due to a sprained ankle, leaving Wentz in likely position to step in under center and command Minnesota's offense. With Joe Burrow (toe) in line for an extended absence, that positions Wentz for a showdown at home against a Cincinnati team led by Jake Browning. Meanwhile, Jordan Addison (suspension) is still one game removed from being eligible for reinstatement, and Aaron Jones (hamstring) appears unlikely for Week 3, leaving WRs Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and Adam Thielen, RB Jordan Mason and TE T.J. Hockenson positioned as the top skill-position weapons available for Wentz.