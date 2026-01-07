Turner recorded six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's 16-3 win over Green Bay. For the season, he posted 66 stops, including 8.0 sacks, three defensed passes and four forced fumbles across 17 games.

Turner registered a strip sack of Packers QB Clayton Tune on Green Bay's second offensive series, though the Packers were able to recover the fumble. He got to Tune again for a seven-yard loss in the third quarter. That pair of sacks pushed Turner to 8.0 on the season, catapulting him into the Minnesota lead for the campaign. Turner started 10 of the Vikings' 17 contests in his second NFL season and seems to be growing into one of the team's top defenders as he approaches the third year of his rookie contract.