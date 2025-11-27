Vikings' Dallas Turner: Dealing with hip issue
Turner (hip) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.
Turner has stepped up his performance in recent weeks in the absence of Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), logging 1.0 sack in each of his last two games. The severity of his hip injury is unclear, but Turner's ability to practice in any capacity to begin the week is a positive.
