The Vikings selected Bartholomew in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Bartholomew (6-foot-5, 246 pounds) likely won't prove to be any more than a backup in the NFL, but he had a respectable collegiate career at Pittsburgh, where he was a four-year starter. The problem is that Bartholomew just doesn't stand out in any way -- his production from his true freshman season (28 receptions for 326 yards and four touchdowns) was arguably a career year, and it's not usually a great sign if a player's best season is their true freshman one. With that said, Bartholomew's 4.7-second 40-yard dash is completely respectable and there's no obvious reason why he can't stick around the NFL for a while, even if he never tops a depth chart.