Addison (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Addison has some hamstring soreness after he played 75 of 78 offensive snaps against the Dolphins last Sunday. With Justin Jefferson (ankle) missing that game versus Miami, Addison turned six targets into a 4-52-0 receiving line, as he took a back seat to T.J. Hockenson, who hauled in all 13 of his targets for 119 yards. The Vikings made a couple wideout additions to the practice squad Wednesday.