Addison secured two of three targets for 28 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Addison finished third in receptions and receiving yards on the night for a low-volume Vikings passing game, and his final catch, which went for 16 yards, came on Minnesota's last drive from the arm of Max Brosmer. Carson Wentz's game-long ineffectiveness depressed the production of the air attack as a whole, but Addison would be in better position to boost his numbers if Kyler Murray (hamstring) is able to return for Sunday's Week 10 road matchup against the Packers.