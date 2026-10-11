Addison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Addison is sitting out his first game of the campaign due to a sore hamstring that contained him to a pair of limited sessions during Week 5 prep. Meanwhile, fellow WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) is back in action for the first time since the second quarter of a Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay, leaving him as the Vikings' unquestioned No. 1 pass catcher for QB Kyler Murray. Minnesota has a Week 6 bye on tap, so Addison's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 25 versus the Colts.