Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Addison will require surgery on his thumb and will miss a few weeks, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell indicated that Addison will be a candidate for injured reserve, though if he does end up being deactivated, the Vikings anticipate that the wideout would be able to return after sitting out the minimum four games. Addison injured his thumb at Friday's practice and subsequently was inactive for Sunday's 30-10 win over Green Bay. For as long as Addison is sidelined, Jauan Jennings (calf), Myles Price and Tai Felton will be the options to see added reps behind No. 1 receiver Justin Jefferson.