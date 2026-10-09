Addison (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Addison was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a sore hamstring, but he was a limited participant in his return to drills Thursday and again was spotted on the field Friday before head coach Kevin O'Connell termed both Addison and Justin Jefferson (ankle) questionable for Week 5 action. Both players statuses will receive clarity about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.