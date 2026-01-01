Vikings' Jordan Mason: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
Mason was knocked out on the first possession of a Week 16 win at the Giants due to an ankle injury that sidelined him last Thursday against the Lions, He's now progressed from limited Wednesday to all activity one day later, while fellow RB Aaron Jones (hip) has yet to practice this week. If Jones is inhibited or sidelined Sunday versus the Packers, Mason could be in line for a leading role Week 18.
