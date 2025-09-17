Vikings' Jordan Mason: Primed for large workloads
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason is taking over as Minnesota's unquestioned lead back with Aaron Jones (hamstring) going to injured reserve and missing at least four games.
With No. 3 RB Ty Chandler (knee) already on IR, the Vikings are left with Mason and Zavier Scott as their only running backs on the active roster. The team figures to promote Cam Akers or Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad before Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but that shouldn't stop Mason from taking on a large workload against a vulnerable defense in a game featuring two backup quarterbacks. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Mason is a "potential bell-cow kind of back."
