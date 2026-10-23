Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Mason (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully all week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Since he was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Mason has been listed as full on three straight practice reports, but the Vikings will err on the side of caution, especially because they still must activate him by Saturday afternoon for the running back to have a chance to play Sunday. Assuming that comes to pass, Mason will rejoin Aaron Jones in the backfield, likely in a timeshare as they did in 2025 and in Week 1 before the former suffered a small fracture in his thumb that required surgery.