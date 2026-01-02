Mason is positioned to start Sunday's season finale against the Packers due to Aaron Jones (hip) being ruled out for Week 18, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mason handled double-digit carries in all four of the games Jones previously missed to injury between Weeks 3 and 7, and he could face a favorable matchup Sunday versus a Green Bay squad that Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports will rest certain key starters, including on defense. Across 15 regular-season appearances so far, Mason has rushed 145 times for 664 yards (4.6 YPC) and three touchdowns. He's also secured 14 of 16 targets for 51 receiving yards. Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott will handle depth roles behind Mason on this weekend.