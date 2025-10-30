Oliver (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Oliver sprained his foot during the Vikings' Week 8 loss to the Chargers, and Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the veteran tight end is unlikely to play against the Lions on Sunday. Ben Yurosek would be the Vikings' backup tight end behind T.J. Hockenson if Oliver is indeed ruled out Week 9 while Ben Sims -- who Minnesota claimed off waivers from Green Bay on Monday -- serves as the TE3.