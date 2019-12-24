Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Pulls disappearing act on MNF

Rudolph secured one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 23-10 loss to the Packers.

Rudolph went dormant along with the rest of Minnesota's offense besides Stefon Diggs, who had 57 yards and the team's lone touchdown. The veteran tight end will be a touchdown-dependent option against the Bears in Week 17, as he's found the end zone six times but has topped 40 yards only four times.