Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Distruptive force in Vikings debut
Richardson had six total tackles, 0.5 sacks and three QB hits in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Richardson had an impressive debut with the Vikings as he provided a strong interior pass rush that included five QB hurries (according to Pro Football Focus). Opposing offensive lines are going to have a hard time combating Richardson with a need to also account for Minnesota's strong perimeter pass rushers.
