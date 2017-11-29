Vinston Painter: Released by Cardinals
Painter was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Painter has spent time on the Cardinals' practice squad earlier in the season and it could be a likely destination if the team wants to keep an extra offensive lineman around.
More News
-
Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Promoted to active roster•
-
Vinston Painter: Let go by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Promoted to active roster•
-
Browns' Luke Lundy, Vinston Painter suffer injuries Sunday•
-
Three injured Browns placed among Sunday inactives•
-
Quintet of injured Browns inactive for Week 15 game•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...