Saxton was signed to the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

With three tight ends already on IR, and Jacob Hollister (foot) and Luke Willson (hamstring) banged up, Tyrone Swoopes is currently the only healthy tight end the Seahawks have on the roster. Saxton provides depth at the position in case of an emergency after seeing some time with the team in training camp.

