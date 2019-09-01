The Seahawks waived Saxton on Sunday, John Boyle of the teams official site reports.

Saxton was a long shot to make the roster initially, considering when he signed the team was facing a laundry list of injuries and was added for depth. Now that he's done in Seattle, the South Alabama product could get claimed off waivers as early as Sunday, but is more likely a practice squad candidate.

