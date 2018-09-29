Anton Rodin: Set on unconditional waivers
The Ducks placed Rodin on unconditional waivers Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
This is a familiar spot for Rodin, as the Canucks had waived him unconditionally last November, only to see him sign with HC Davos in the Swiss National League. Vancouver's second-round (53rd overall) draft pick has unfortunately struggled bouncing back with a surgically repaired knee, which is a shame since he carried so much offensive potential coming out of Sweden with Brynas IF Gavle.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...