The Ducks placed Rodin on unconditional waivers Saturday, CapFriendly reports.

This is a familiar spot for Rodin, as the Canucks had waived him unconditionally last November, only to see him sign with HC Davos in the Swiss National League. Vancouver's second-round (53rd overall) draft pick has unfortunately struggled bouncing back with a surgically repaired knee, which is a shame since he carried so much offensive potential coming out of Sweden with Brynas IF Gavle.