Rodin inked a contract with the Ducks on Sunday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

After starting the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Utica, Rodin moved overseas in order to hopefully jump start his career. The winger made a mere eight appearances for Davos HC (NLA), but managed to tally six points. The 2009 second-round pick is slated to be a depth option with Anaheim and could find himself back in the minors if he struggles.