Anton Rodin: Waived unconditionally
Rodin was placed on unconditional waivers Monday in order to release him from his contract.
After coming over from his native Sweden ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, Rodin never quite gelled with the Canucks -- partially due to injuries -- and seems prepared to return back home assuming he goes unclaimed. The winger had been sent down to AHL Utica at the start of November and with no clear path to return to the NHL, likely approached the organization about his release.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...