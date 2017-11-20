Rodin was placed on unconditional waivers Monday in order to release him from his contract.

After coming over from his native Sweden ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, Rodin never quite gelled with the Canucks -- partially due to injuries -- and seems prepared to return back home assuming he goes unclaimed. The winger had been sent down to AHL Utica at the start of November and with no clear path to return to the NHL, likely approached the organization about his release.