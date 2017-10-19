Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Heads to AHL for conditioning
The Avalanche assigned Mironov to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint Thursday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
The 23-year-old blueliner hasn't cracked Colorado's lineup since he logged 11:24 of ice time in the team's season opener, so he'll head to the minors to play himself into game shape before returning to the big club. Mironov likely won't produce enough offense this campaign to be considered a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...