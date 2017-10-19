The Avalanche assigned Mironov to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint Thursday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

The 23-year-old blueliner hasn't cracked Colorado's lineup since he logged 11:24 of ice time in the team's season opener, so he'll head to the minors to play himself into game shape before returning to the big club. Mironov likely won't produce enough offense this campaign to be considered a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.