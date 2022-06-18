Cogliano (finger) took part in the Avalanche morning skate Saturday and could be an option for Game 2 against the Lightning, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca.
Cogliano hasn't played since undergoing finger surgery following the Western Conference Finals against Edmonton. The 35-year-old winger had two goals and an assist through 11 playoff contests. If Cogliano is able to go in Game 2 he'd slot into a bottom-six role for the Avalanche.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: On the ice Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Undergoes surgery•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Sets up game-winner Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Goal stands as game-winner•