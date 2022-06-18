Cogliano (finger) took part in the Avalanche morning skate Saturday and could be an option for Game 2 against the Lightning, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca.

Cogliano hasn't played since undergoing finger surgery following the Western Conference Finals against Edmonton. The 35-year-old winger had two goals and an assist through 11 playoff contests. If Cogliano is able to go in Game 2 he'd slot into a bottom-six role for the Avalanche.