Cogliano scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Cogliano got a piece of a Logan O'Connor shot on the Avalanche's fourth goal of the game. The goal was Cogliano's second in the last four contests, but just his third of the season. The veteran defensive forward has five points, 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while logging mainly third-line minutes this season.