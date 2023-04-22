Cogliano (upper body) is a game-time decision versus Seattle on Saturday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Coach Jared Bednar was undecided if Cogliano will return for Game 3. Cogliano has missed the last three games, suffering the injury in the first period versus Winnipeg on April 13. Cogliano has been in a prolonged slump, scoring once and adding two assists in his last 24 games. He finished the season with 19 points in 79 regular-season games.