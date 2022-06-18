Cogliano (finger) is expected to play Saturday against the Lightning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano is set to play for the first time since June 6 after a minor procedure on one of his fingers. The veteran forward has three points in 11 postseason appearances. He'll likely fill a bottom-six role Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Could be back for Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: On the ice Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Undergoes surgery•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Sets up game-winner Saturday•