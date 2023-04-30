Cogliano will miss the rest of the playoffs after suffering a fractured neck in Game 6 of the first round against Seattle on Friday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cogliano is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI on Sunday, which could provide a clearer timetable for his return. Blueliner Brad Hunt is projected to dress as a forward in Sunday's Game 7 matchup against the Kraken. Cogliano had one shot on goal, two blocked shots and five hits in four outings this postseason. The 35-year-old forward accounted for 10 goals and 19 points in 79 regular-season contests during the 2022-23 campaign.